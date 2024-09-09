Himalaya Diwas, also known as Himalaya Day, is celebrated in India every year on September 9. Himalaya Diwas 2024 is on Monday, September 9. The day aims to raise awareness about the conservation and protection of the Himalayas. Himalaya Diwas was first started in 2014 by the then Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Harish Rawat. The Himalayas help preserve the country’s wildlife and protect the country from bad weather conditions. However, the might Himalayas face many issues like melting snow, climate change and more. The day brings together nature lovers, environmentalists and conservationists to raise awareness about these issues and to help preserve and conserve the Himalayas. To celebrate, netizens took to social media to share Himalaya Diwas 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, posts, and images. Happy Himalaya Diwas: Beautiful Pictures of the Himalayan Mountain Ranges Which Show Why These Stunning Landscapes Need to be Conserved.

Himalaya Diwas Messages

On this #HimalayaDiwas, let us renew our commitment to preserving the majestic Himalayas. These towering peaks sustain millions of lives, nurture diverse ecosystems, and stand as a testament to nature's grandeur. Protecting them is our shared responsibility. pic.twitter.com/HVDniJ8AL8 — Fatehjung Singh Bajwa (@fatehbajwa2) September 9, 2024

Himalaya Diwas Wishes

The Himalayas are not just mountains; they are the heart of life, culture, and biodiversity. On this #HimalayaDiwas, let's commit to safeguarding their pristine beauty and ecological importance for the future. Together, we can make a difference. #SaveHimalaya pic.twitter.com/WYW2tglzoJ — Rana Gurjeet Singh (@RanaGurjeetS) September 9, 2024

Himalaya Diwas Images

Himalaya Diwas Posts

Today, we celebrate the beauty and resilience of the Himalayas. Let’s pledge to protect this vital mountain range, which is a lifeline for biodiversity and cultures. Happy #HimalayaDiwas! May our efforts ensure its preservation for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/w23nuRXuot — Rana Inder Partap Singh (@RanaInderParta1) September 9, 2024

Himalaya Diwas Quotes

Himalaya Diwas🙏 — Yog Das🌞 (@DasYogYog) September 9, 2024

