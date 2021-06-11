June 11, 2021, does not have a major global celebration but several events specifically tied to different countries. International Lynx Day, an environmental day aimed at raising awareness about this medium-sized wild cat, lynx will be observed on the day. It is a collaborative initiative of the transboundary 3Lynx Project. Let us take a look at the full list.

1. International Lynx Day

2. National Corn on the Cob Day

3. National German Chocolate Cake Day 2021 in the United States

4. Trooping the Colour

5. King Kamehameha I Day 2021 in Hawaii

6. National Making Life Beautiful Day

7. Chandra Darshan in June

