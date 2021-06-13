Here are festivals and special days observed on June 13, 2021:

1. Maharana Pratap Jayanti

2. National Sewing Machine Day

3. International Albinism Awareness Day

4. World Allergy Week Begins

However, there are major celebrity birthdays observed on Sunday: Chris Evans (40), Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (35), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (31), Kat Dennings (35), Sir and Rumi Carter (4)

