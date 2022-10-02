Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second Prime Minister, was born on October 2, 1904. Every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated on this day to honour the great Indian politician who promoted the White Revolution campaign to increase the production and supply of milk. He was influenced by the readings about Swami Vivekananda, Gandhiji and Annie Besant. He was so impressed by Gandhiji, whose birth anniversary is also celebrated on this day as Gandhi Jayanti, that he joined the Indian Independence Movement in the 1920s. He was a prominent member of the Indian National Congress and he raised the slogan of 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan' while he led the country in the India-Pakistan war of 1965. To celebrate the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri in 2022, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages to honour Shastriji on his 118th birth anniversary. Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Quotes, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Image Reads: Discipline and United Action Are the Real Source of Strength for the Nation. - Lal Bahadur Shastri

Image Reads: The Rule of Law Should Be Respected So That the Basic Structure of Our Democracy Is Maintained and Further Strengthened. - Lal Bahadur Shastri

