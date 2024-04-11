Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2024 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: April 11 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. He was a significant social reformer, educator, and thinker in India. Born on April 11, 1827, in Maharashtra's Satara district, Jyotirao Govindrao Phule dedicated his life to uplifting the underprivileged and oppressed, advocating for education, and fighting against issues like untouchability and the caste system. Alongside his wife, Savitribai Phule, he pioneered women's education by starting the first girls’ school in Pune in 1848. Additionally, he led significant campaigns, including addressing the water crisis of his time. Through the 'Society of Truth Seekers,' he advocated for equal rights for marginalised communities and spoke against problems like female infanticide. Let's celebrate Mahatma Phule Jayanti 2024 by sharing quotes, sayings, and images in Marathi to spread his message of equality and social justice. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Great Indian Reformer on His Birth Anniversary.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Images

Mahatma Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Photos

Mahatma Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Wallpapers

Mahatma Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Pictures

Mahatma Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)