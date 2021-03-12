Which day is today? March 12, Friday is the 71st day of the year. If the last day was full of religious festivals and events, there are a number of international days and fun holidays to be observed. The 24-day-long Salt March, also known as the Salt Satyagraha, Dandi March and the Dandi Satyagraha, an act of nonviolent civil disobedience in colonial India led by Mahatma Gandhi began on March 12, 1930. Indians celebrate the anniversary of the significant day of the Indian history. Mauritian National Day 2021 or Mauritius Day falls on March 12. Then there is a fun holiday dedicated to Alfred Hitchcock, one of the greatest filmmakers of all time.

List of March 12, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

1. World Glaucoma Day 2021

2. Mauritius Day

3. Alfred Hitchcock Day

4. Dandi March/ Salt March

5. National Girl Scout Day

6. Middle Name Pride Day

7. National Working Moms Day

8. National Baked Scallops Day

9. National Plant a Flower Day

