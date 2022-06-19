National Reading Day is observed on June 19 every year to honour the contributions of P.N. Panicker in developing reading commitment in India. He is called the father of Library and Literacy Movement in Kerala. He died on June 19, 1995. It was from 1996 that the country started observing the day as National Reading Day to pay tribute to the legend. In that case, we've brought a unique way to help you celebrate the day. Commemorate Mr. Panicker by sending these Reading Quotes & Messages to your friends and family. Scroll down to get some insightful messages for National Reading Day 2022. Father’s Day 2022: Know Date, History, Celebration Ideas and Significance of the Occasion That Honours Fatherhood

National Reading Day 2022 Quotes and Messages

1. “Reading is essential for those who seek to rise above the ordinary.” - Jim Rohn

2. “Think before you speak. Read before you think.” - Fran Lebowitz

3. “The reading of all good books is like conversation with the finest (people) of the past centuries.” - Descartes

4. “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” - Dr. Seuss

5. “It is what you read when you don't have to that determines what you will be when you can't help it.” - Oscar Wilde

6. “Books are a uniquely portable magic.” - Stephen King

7. "Today a reader, tomorrow a leader.” - Margaret Fuller

8. “There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island.” - Walt Disney

