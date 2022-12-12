Christmas 2022 is right around the corner, and one of the much-loved holiday traditions is when the Royal Family Christmas Card is released every year, which usually carries a new photograph and a message wishing New Year. People are always anticipating the photo that will find space on the card, with many iconic ones featured over the years. For Christmas 2022, the photo features King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla at Braemar Game in September 2022 with the message “Wishing You a Very Happy Christmas and New Year.” Check out the Christmas card below. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Holiday Card Shows Daughter Lilibet Diana and Son Archie With Red Hair Just Like Dad!

Take a Look At The Card Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

