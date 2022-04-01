The Telugu New Year, Yugadi, comprises two words - Yuga, which means age, and adi, which translates into "the beginning of a new age." This year, Yugadi or Ugadi will be celebrated on 2 April. On this glorious occasion, people traditionally decorate their house with mango leaves and garlands of flowers, prepare traditional foods, make vibrant rangoli or muggulu patterns and decorate them with floral designs in front of the door. Check out easy tutorial videos on making Ugadi torans out of mango and leaves. Ugadi 2022 Food: From Bevu Bella To Kosambari, 5 Delectable Customary Dishes To Celebrate Telugu New Year (Watch Videos).

Ugadi Toran Ideas

Ugadi 2022 Decoration

Ugadi Mango Leaves Toran

