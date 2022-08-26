Women’s Equality Day is observed every year on August 26. It was on this date in 1920 that the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution was adopted, and women in the US finally got the right to vote after decades of campaigning. This day honours all the women’s rights movements and women’s struggle for equality, even today. It also marks the efforts of the organisations working to ensure equal opportunities for women in education and employment. To observe Women’s Equality Day 2022 on August 26, Friday, you can send these quotes, messages and greetings to mark this day. Women’s Equality Day 2022 Quotes & Messages: WhatsApp Video, Greetings, GIFs, Sayings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Women Empowerment

Women's Equality Day 2022 Message Reads: Women's Fearlessness That Exists in Perfect Harmony With Tenderness Saves Our World Every Day. More Power to Such Ladies! Happy Women’s Equality Day.

Women's Equality Day 2022 Quote Reads: To Be Free Is Not to Have the Power to Do Anything You Like; It Is to Be Able to Surpass the Given Toward an Open Future. - Simone de Beauvoir

Women's Equality Day 2022 Message Reads: Happy Women's Equality Day! To See You Fly High Has Been a Lesson in Itself. Keep Reaching New Heights.

Women's Equality Day 2022 Quote Reads: No One Can Make You Feel Inferior Without Your Consent. - Eleanor Roosevelt

