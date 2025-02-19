Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 is observed with much fervour on February 19. Also known as Shiv Jayanti, the festival is marked to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The great Maratha King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630. Shivaji’s legacy is honoured and remembered on this day. In addition, the state of Maharastra observes Shiv Jayanti as a dry day. This means people cannot purchase alcoholic beverages from liquor shops, restaurants and bars on this day. While dry days often coincide with government holidays and important events, the dates aren’t consistent nationwide. Instead, individual states determine their own dry days, temporarily prohibiting the sale of alcohol. Mumbai will observe a dry day today, February 19, for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025.

Dry Day Today in Mumbai on February 19 for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

