Is it a dry day today in India? Is it a dry day on Republic Day 2022? Before answering the much-anticipated questions, let us know about a dry day. According to the Alcohol Laws in India, there are a few specific days when the sale of alcohol is not permitted. Some are pan-India dry days while others are state-specific. Republic Day is one of the three national holidays, dry day is declared across the country. On Republic Day, alcohol will not be available for sale in liquor shops, pubs, bars or any restaurants. You can check out the full list of Dry Days in 2022 in India below. Dry Days in 2022 in India, Free PDF Download: Check Full List in New Year Calendar With Festival & Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops.

Get Information on Dry Days in 2022 in India:

