Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has finally made a grand modelling debut with an International clothing brand. The gorgeous Sara Tendulkar posted her debut promotional modelling video on her Instagram account which also features actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. The naturally beautiful Sara can be seen wearing a short figure-hugging dress in her Instagram Video which went viral in no time. Undoubtedly, all the three girls looked ravishing in the video.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

