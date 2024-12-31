As New Year’s Eve celebrations unfold, food and grocery delivery apps revealed some interesting trends in consumer behaviour, with Indians opting for their favourite items to ring in the new year. For many, it was a celebratory dinner of biryani or pizza, while others prepared for house parties with cold drinks and chips. However, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa was left surprised when grapes unexpectedly became one of the most ordered items on the popular 10-minute delivery app. Earlier, Dhindsa was baffled over surged orders for grapes. But comments on his post cleared his confusion. Many users explained that a viral Spanish tradition is to be blamed for the grape mania. "We've already delivered 7x more grapes than we do on a regular day And thank you to everyone who explained the tradition in the replies! (sic)," he posted on X. Eating 12 Grapes on NYE 2024: What Does It Symbolise? Which Colour Grapes To Eat for Good Fortune? Everything About Spain’s ‘Twelve Grapes of Luck’ New Year Tradition.

Blinkit Delivers '7x More' Grapes Ahead of New Year 2025

We've already delivered 7x more grapes than we do on a regular day 🤯 And thank you to everyone who explained the tradition in the replies! https://t.co/HOshQuOotK — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

