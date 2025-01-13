An ex-software developer, Abhishek Nair (@abhisheknaironx), shared a post on January 11, 2025, addressed the topic of entry-level salaries for graduates. The user said, “3.6 LPA isn't bad if you're from a tier 500 college and lack programming skills.” He further pointed out that expecting an INR 1 crore package with a weak resume is unrealistic and said, “Don't expect too much if your resume's biggest highlight is your bachelor's.” The post drew mixed reactions. Some users emphasised that practical skills and genuine project experience matter more than the college tier. Another user highlighted that these days, it is hard to figure out who is a real engineer or who is not a engineer, because they all have engineering degree with 9 CGPA. Another user shared his opinion and said big corporates for exploiting young talent with low packages and highlighted the rising living costs and stress on freshers. Another user pointed out and said, "Employers value adaptability and diverse skill sets more than ever. A degree doesn’t define potential." A user emphasised that even Tier 1 colleges offer similar salaries and questioned how freshers could realistically have "solid project portfolios." Jobs Applications: 7 in 10 Indian Employees Willing To Apply for New Job Skills in Real-World Setting for Future Demands.

3.6 LPA Isn’t Bad if You’re From a Tier 500 College and Lack Programming Skills

I might get in trouble, but this needs to be said: 3.6 LPA isn't bad if you're from a tier 500 college and lack programming skills. Don't expect a 1Cr package without a solid project portfolio. Don't expect too much if your resume's biggest highlight is your bachelor's. — Abhishek Nair (@abhisheknaironx) January 11, 2025

User Says ‘I Don’t Sympathize With 3.6 LPA Guys, Take Their Fake Engineering Degree Out’

As a guy, who once hired those 3.6 LPA, I concur. I once did hiring for a service firm in my own campus for 3.5 lakhs. The only candidates who joined were porn addicts, meth fan, 5 backlogs and "reserved" guys. Only 2 improved with time, reserved guys joined Government Job at… — ABHI (@aksiiita06) January 11, 2025

User Says ‘No Matter Which Tier College You Are From, and How Much Coding You Know, What Matters Is You Learn Application of Your Engineering Skills’

What I disagree with is the insinuation that a Tier 1 college student deserves 1 crore and is always a genius. I graduated from a top tier in India ( from kgp) back in 2002, the. Joined a Ivy league in US , and interview Top tier students from India quite often and all I get… — Samar Singh (@samarknowsit) January 11, 2025

User Says ‘It’s Primarily About Skills and Practical Project Experience Even for Internal College Projects and Internships Done in College.’

It's primarily about skills and practical project experience even for internal college projects and internships done in college. If knowledge is not real and projects done or documented just as a formality and you are not able to explain even basics and fundamentals of subjects… — Neeraj Sharma (@Neeraj_Sharma_) January 13, 2025

User Says ‘Offering Freshers Just 3.6 LPA in Big Corporates Feels Like Exploiting Young Talent.’

Offering freshers just 3.6 LPA in big corporates feels like exploiting young talent. The workload, rising living costs, and stress make it hard to justify such a package. On the other side smaller companies can hire according to their budget . — DigVijay (@kathania) January 12, 2025

User Says ‘Employers Value Adaptability and Diverse Skill Sets More Than Ever. A Degree Doesn’t Define Potential.’

It’s shortsighted to tie salary solely to college tier or programming skills. Employers value adaptability and diverse skill sets more than ever. A degree doesn’t define potential. — Vedang Vatsa FRSA (@vedangvatsa) January 11, 2025

User Says ‘3.6 LPA Is Offered Even in T1 Colleges’

3.6 LPA is offered even in T1 colleges (ignoring IIT). How is a fresher supposed to have “solid project portfolio” — Mac (@pattaazhy) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)