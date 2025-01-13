An ex-software developer, Abhishek Nair (@abhisheknaironx), shared a post on January 11, 2025, addressed the topic of entry-level salaries for graduates. The user said, “3.6 LPA isn't bad if you're from a tier 500 college and lack programming skills.” He further pointed out that expecting an INR 1 crore package with a weak resume is unrealistic and said, “Don't expect too much if your resume's biggest highlight is your bachelor's.” The post drew mixed reactions. Some users emphasised that practical skills and genuine project experience matter more than the college tier. Another user highlighted that these days, it is hard to figure out who is a real engineer or who is not a engineer, because they all have engineering degree with 9 CGPA. Another user shared his opinion and said big corporates for exploiting young talent with low packages and highlighted the rising living costs and stress on freshers. Another user pointed out and said, "Employers value adaptability and diverse skill sets more than ever. A degree doesn’t define potential." A user emphasised that even Tier 1 colleges offer similar salaries and questioned how freshers could realistically have "solid project portfolios." Jobs Applications: 7 in 10 Indian Employees Willing To Apply for New Job Skills in Real-World Setting for Future Demands.

3.6 LPA Isn’t Bad if You’re From a Tier 500 College and Lack Programming Skills

User Says ‘I Don’t Sympathize With 3.6 LPA Guys, Take Their Fake Engineering Degree Out’

User Says ‘No Matter Which Tier College You Are From, and How Much Coding You Know, What Matters Is You Learn Application of Your Engineering Skills’

User Says ‘It’s Primarily About Skills and Practical Project Experience Even for Internal College Projects and Internships Done in College.’

User Says ‘Offering Freshers Just 3.6 LPA in Big Corporates Feels Like Exploiting Young Talent.’

User Says ‘Employers Value Adaptability and Diverse Skill Sets More Than Ever. A Degree Doesn’t Define Potential.’

User Says ‘3.6 LPA Is Offered Even in T1 Colleges’

