In what can be said to be an interesting bail order, the Bombay High Court today, January 23, ordered an IIM graduate to perform community service by manning traffic at the busy junction in Mumbai's Worli area. The high court asked the "highly educated" man, jailed for drunk driving, to man traffic for 12 Saturdays and 12 Sundays with a placard in his hand reading, "Don't Drink & Drive". The single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav also noted that the applicant Sabyasachi Nishank, was working as a Senior Vice President in a NBFC namely Centrum Wealth Limited. Noting that the applicant is an MBA from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, the court said, "His further incarceration is not warranted considering his future prospects and the fact that he is young and highly educated." However, Justice Jadhav also noted the fact that Nishank was driving in a negligent manner in an inebriated state and disobeyed directions of the on duty police officer on November 28, 2024 besides causing damage to public property. The high court granted him bail on a surety of INR 1 lakh. ‘They Should Conduct Themselves Within the Parameters of Law’: Bombay High Court Imposes INR 1 Lakh Costs on Enforcement Directorate for ‘Malafide Action’, Warns Agency Against Harassing Citizens.

HC Grants Bail to IIM Graduate on Surety of INR 1 Lakh

