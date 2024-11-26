A unique wedding celebration in Pakistan's Bhakkar has captured attention. At the celebration, a groom donned a 35-foot-long garland crafted from nearly 2,000 local currency notes worth one lakh Pakistani rupees. Gifted by his brother, the garland featured notes of PKR 75 and PKR50, meticulously woven into an impressive accessory that became the highlight of the event. This follows reports of another extravagant wedding in Sialkot, where foreign currency and expensive gifts were lavishly distributed to mark the festivities. 'Time to Join the Beggar Community': Beggar Family Hosts Lavish Feast for 20,000 in Pakistan, Netizens React (Watch Video).

