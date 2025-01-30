A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows a journalist named Seemant Kashyap showing empathy while uplifting the sad child with words of hope. The incident is said to have taken place at Chhattisgarh's Bhilai. In the viral clip, Seemant Kashyap is seen interviewing schoolchildren. As the video moves further, he is seen noticing a boy named Ranvijay, who is seen crying after losing a race. The video shows Seemant Kashyap stopping and having a heartwarming conversation as he goes on to uplift the mood of Ranvijay and bring a smile to his face. The viral video shows the boy crying and saying that he is upset as he loses. To this, Seemant Kashyap tells Ranvijay that he is not losing but learning. "'Aap haar thodi rahe ho…aap seekh rahe ho", Kashyap is heard saying in Hindi. Notably, Kashyap's positive answer to the schoolboy won him praise from netizens. One user wrote, "Example of good journalism", while a second user said, "This is what he needed." A third user commented, "Loved the way reporter dealt with him". Video of Three Little Boys Hanging by Noose for School Function Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens in Massive Shock.

Journalist Lifts Mood of School Boy, Earns Netizens' Praise

