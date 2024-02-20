A Bengaluru-based hospital owner has landed in a controversy after his offensive and sarcastic replies to patient reviews went viral on X, formerly Twitter. The owner of Athreya Hospital, Narayanaswamy Swamy, was seen mocking and insulting the patients who had posted negative feedback about his hospital on Google. Some of the Athreya Hospital Reviews complained about the hospital’s poor hygiene, high charges, misdiagnosis, and lack of professionalism. Viral Video Shows Massive Crowd in Bengaluru Metro During Morning Rush Hour, Netizens Compare Crowded Namma Metro Train With Mumbai Local Train.

Athreya Hospital Reviews and Replies by Owner Go Viral

Athreya Hospital owner reply to the patient reviews 😨😨 pic.twitter.com/DxI1hYZkEK — Narवीर 🥗 (@LTEorNR) February 20, 2024

