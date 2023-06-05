Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter and posted a video him doing a workout. What made the video catch eyeballs apart from Hashmi's tanned body was his captain. While sharing the video, the actor wrote, "last set ho gaya Ab to Bench Chod" And it was all to trigger the funny reactions from the Twitterati. Some of the users compared Hashmi's Tweet to cuss word that sounds similar to 'Ben Stokes' and is mouthed on-field in aggression by Virat Kohli often.

Last set ho gaya Ab to Bench Chod !!! 🤨🤪 pic.twitter.com/45rmHF14uw — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 4, 2023

Bhai bhai...Ben Stoke! pic.twitter.com/UmCGCoviyX — S H A H I D (@reelshahid) June 4, 2023

For a sec I thought it bhen****""* 😁😁😁😁😁 https://t.co/X2tzFCv1Ud — Avi (@AvijitDeyKkc) June 4, 2023

Kamal ka word play karte hai https://t.co/3sjGerv1F1 — BHUSHAN MADKE MD (@rashlessdoctor) June 5, 2023

