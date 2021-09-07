Days before the official release of Lisa’s solo debut, her first single album “LALISA”, BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment dropped M/V teaser on Tuesday. And oh boy, it is making the wait tougher. The 24-year-old Thai rapper will set your pulses racing with her gorgeous yet edgy looks in this mostly monochrome clip. The 14-second video starts by showing Lisa in boots, and later riding a bike. It ends with Lisa posing in a sparkly floor-sweeping gown. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Releases First Single Album LALISA Tracklist Poster, Fans Go Crazy Over the Announcement.

Watch Video of LISA - 'LALISA' M/V TEASER:

Lisa Also Shared The Teaser on Her Instagram Handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

