A seemingly ordinary lunch bill has sent social media into a meltdown after it showed a jaw-dropping total of 3.71 lakh. The viral photo revealed shocking prices, one aloo paratha at 77 thousand, plain yoghurt for 60 thousand, paneer paratha at 90 thousand, and kadak chai for a cool 65 thousand. Netizens couldn’t resist their wit, with quips like “Esa kya sone ki thali mein khaya tha?” and “Bro ate Pakistan’s defence budget in lunch.” Others joked that it’s cheaper to starve than dine there. But the “gold-plated thali” mystery was soon cracked, the bill belonged to Tadka Indian Restaurant in Vietnam, where the amounts were in Vietnamese Dong. With the conversion rate of 1 INR equals 297.20 VND, the prices look far less terrifying, though the memes may last forever. Lucknow: Woman Finds Plastic Inside Eggs Ordered From Blinkit in UP, Video Goes Viral.

Viral Lunch Bill

3.7 lakh bill just for lunch ? 😭 pic.twitter.com/0dLbwwcj5M — Kush ☄️ (@kushika_twt) October 3, 2025

'Pakistan's Budget?'

Bro ate Pakistan's defence budget in lunch — Pallavi Singh (@PallaviSinghh_) October 3, 2025

'Sone Ki Thali'

Esa kya sone ki thali m khaya tha — Nitin Choudhary (@_choudhary_10) October 3, 2025

Us Moment Tho

Is se accha toh bhuka Mar jao 😢 — Your Point ? (@iamsud24) October 3, 2025

The Catch, The Realisation, The Sigh of Relief

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

