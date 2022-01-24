Known for his unique reporting style, Chand Nawab, a journalist from Pakistan was recently seen covering Karachi's dusty winter weather. The clip has garnered lakhs of views after being shared on Twitter. "Skinny and weak people should not come to the seashore today, otherwise they can fly with the wind", the news anchor is heard saying in the video. In the latter part of the clip, he can be seen sitting on top of a camel and reporting about the rough weather. Chand Nawab Puts His Viral 'Karachi Se' Railway Video on Auction, Pakistani Journalist's Clip on Sale as NFT.

Watch The Video Here:

Chand Nawab strikes again! 🤩😅 pic.twitter.com/yM5z2dnMCi — Griha Atul (@GrihaAtul) January 23, 2022

