OpenAI is confirmed to be working on a 'Shopping' feature to make the shopping experience for customers easier. The company said it would allow the users to compare and buy products in ChatGPT. The OpenAI Shopping feature benefits include improved product details, visual product details, pricing and review, and direct links to buy. The OpenAI Shopping feature rollout will start today for Plus, Pro, and Free users.

OpenAI Shopping Rolled Out for Pro, Plus and Free Logged-In Users

Shopping We’re experimenting with making shopping simpler and faster to find, compare, and buy products in ChatGPT. ✅ Improved product results ✅ Visual product details, pricing, and reviews ✅ Direct links to buy Product results are chosen independently and are not ads.… pic.twitter.com/PkZwsTxJUj — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 28, 2025

