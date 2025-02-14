Soft drink brand Sprite recently shared a post stating that they are on the lookout for the "Chief Chill Officer" (CCO). "Interested candidates, go crazy in the comments 👇🏼 on why you deserve to be the Chief Chilling Officer [CCO] of Sprite," Sprite said in its post. The soft drink brand also shared eligibility requirements such as being pro at chilling, napping anywhere and anytime, and being calm even in an apocalypse. As per the post, essential skills to become a CCO include procrastinating and turning five-minute breaks into full-blown vacations, among others. Netizens took to the comments section of Sprite's post to share their views on the quirky job. One user said, "I’m so chill that I didn’t find this post - the post found me," while Cola-Cola wrote, "Doesn’t CCO stand for Coca-Cola Only?! We’re meant for it, duh." A third user asked, "Sir do we have to chill 90 hours a week?" Mahatma Gandhi on Beer in Russia: Russian Beer by Rewort Featuring 'Bapu' Goes Viral, Sparking Outrage.

Sprite Is Hiring 'Chief Chill Officer'

