Notorious playboy and social media personality Dan Bilzerian took to Instagram to share a sneak peek inside one of the wildest Halloween parties of the year. In his true blue casanova style, the 41-year-old Armenian-American poker player was surrounded by half-naked models ready to jump on him (quite literally). The NSFW video showed these Instagram models dressing up in their skimpiest outfits, flaunting bums and bosoms. However, one face in this wild stripper party that kind of left people in the comments section surprised was Travis Barker, the American musician and husband of internet personality Kourtney Kardashian. Travis, who is almost always photographed with his wife, was seen having fun on his own at this racy, risque party. Dan Bilzerian Married? American Poker Player's Latest Post with Woman in Bridal Dress Leaves Fans in Frenzy; See Pic.

Watch Stripper Party Video by Dan Bilzerian:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian)

