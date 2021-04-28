An earthquake has hit Assam while tremors were felt at some parts of North East India and Bengal. The magnitude of the vibration on the Richter scale is 6.4 and the earthquake originated in Tezpur of Assam at 7:51 am today. No casualties have been reported so far. Netizens are taking to Twitter to share pics and videos:

Earthquake in Assam Pics

Cracks in boundary walls, newly constructed buildings after the massive earthquake in Guwahati#Assam #earthquake pic.twitter.com/PH4Vf7inzn — Tridib Baparnash ॐ (@TridibIANS) April 28, 2021

Earthquake in Assam Video

