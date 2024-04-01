Every year, Christians observe Lent, a period of reflection for forty days, leading up to Holy Week. The Holy Week, which is the final week of the lent period, commemorates Jesus' last days on Earth, offering lessons from his life. Today, it's Happy Easter Monday 2024! A day filled with faith and celebration as Christians around the world rejoice in Jesus Christ's resurrection! To make this day even more special, X users are spreading joy across social media, sharing Easter Monday wishes, inspiring messages, cheerful greetings, captivating pictures, and lively videos. Join the fun and share the love! Easter Monday 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Second Day of Easter and a Public Holiday in Some Countries.

Easter Monday 2024 Wishes

Easter Monday 2024 Pictures

Easter Monday 2024 Greetings

Easter Monday 2024 Messages

Easter Monday 2024 Photos

Easter Monday 2024 Videos

Wishes for Easter Monday 2024

Easter Monday 2024 Images

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)