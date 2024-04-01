Every year, Christians observe Lent, a period of reflection for forty days, leading up to Holy Week. The Holy Week, which is the final week of the lent period, commemorates Jesus' last days on Earth, offering lessons from his life. Today, it's Happy Easter Monday 2024! A day filled with faith and celebration as Christians around the world rejoice in Jesus Christ's resurrection! To make this day even more special, X users are spreading joy across social media, sharing Easter Monday wishes, inspiring messages, cheerful greetings, captivating pictures, and lively videos. Join the fun and share the love! Easter Monday 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Second Day of Easter and a Public Holiday in Some Countries.

Easter Monday 2024 Wishes

Happy Easter Monday Everyone 🐥💛 ( Off Line And On Vacation) A Wonderful Easter Week To All Of My Lovely Friends 💛 🐥🐶 🤍#HappyEasterMonday 🐥💛#HappyEasterWeek 🐥💛🐶 CUTEST EASTER BUDDIES 💛🐥🤍🐶💛 pic.twitter.com/zlTa0aojnM — Karen Barry-Davies (@KarenBarryDavi1) March 31, 2024

Easter Monday 2024 Pictures

Easter Monday 2024 Greetings

Easter Monday 2024 Messages

This Month, the good Lord will wrap His loving arms around you, give you His loving peace, protect you from all evils, bless your job, business and endeavors in Jesus mighty name, amen. Happy Easter Monday. Shalom 🙏 — ADEREMI (@iamremraj) April 1, 2024

Easter Monday 2024 Photos

Easter Monday Christ showed His two disciples how His passion was prefigured in various ways; He was sold like Joseph, His scourging by Joseph's blood-stained coat, His crown of thorns by the ram in the briers, His bearing the Cross by Isaac carrying the wood to his sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/nNPPYoKRam — Memento Mori (@TempusFugit4016) April 1, 2024

Easter Monday 2024 Videos

Easter Monday workout done! Gotta burn off the hot x buns and Easter eggs somehow! pic.twitter.com/jv5efTJ5FZ — Lady Liberty 🌸🗽🇦🇺 (@ladylibertyaus) April 1, 2024

Wishes for Easter Monday 2024

EASTER MONDAY FOOTY!!! 🏉 A sold out blockbuster between @TheParraEels and the @WestsTigers, does it get any better?!?! Don’t miss all the action with Ray Hadley, @therealbigmarn, Mark Riddell and @marklevy2gb. #NRLEelsTigers pic.twitter.com/tJ3faoDjLC — The Continuous Call Team (@ContinuousCall) April 1, 2024

Easter Monday 2024 Images

Great to take a dip in the ocean after a magical night at @BluesfestByron. I’ll post some pics for you tonight. Wish us luck trying to get home on Easter Monday. Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/4Li6bLDSXp — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) April 1, 2024

