A social media post is going viral that claims a user would get INR 1,999 in their bank account on scratching a card under PM Mudra Yojana. The post asks users to scratch the card to avail benefits of this scheme. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has called the claim fake. The PIB Fact Check has also urged users not to click on any suspicious scratch cards or links. India Post Free Gifts Scam: Fraudsters Stealing Private Information via Fake Lucky Draw in the Name of India Post, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

