Lollywood actress and model Zainab Raza has debunked viral claims suggesting she is the granddaughter of former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf. Speaking on a show in Pakistan, Zainab clarified that she has no familial ties to the late military leader, addressing misinformation circulating online and on search engines. She further dismissed rumors of her returning from the United States, stating, “I have never lived in the US.” The actress emphasised the importance of verifying facts before spreading such claims. Zainab’s clarification aims to put an end to the persistent falsehoods about her personal background. Andaman and Nicobar Islands Facing Fuel Shortage? Man Claims Union Territory Has Run Out of Petrol, Hindustan Petroleum Fact-Checks Claim Made in Viral Videos.

Social Media Users Claimed Zainab Raza is Granddaughter of Parvez Musharraf

Daughter of former president Parvez Musarraf, islamic republic of pakistan Meanwhile they want poor women in black tent due to religious conditioning in India & raising slogans "pehle Hijab, phir Kitab"😂 pic.twitter.com/6NngSYAsUI — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) December 5, 2024

