Netizens are often left baffled or terrified by unknown and unidentified creatures that wash up on beaches across the world. Until experts identify their species, people on the internet make all sorts of speculations. A recent video that is going viral shows what is believed to be a giant Pacific Octopus which got stuck in a prawn trap. The octopus weighs 71-kilogram (157-pound), and its arm can reach 4 meters in length. The video of the orange creature is giving nightmares to internet users on social media. Strangest Ocean Animals! From Red Worm-Like Creature to Creepy Feathery Spheres; 3 Mysterious Things from Sea That Left Scientists Confounded (See Pics).

Watch Video of the Giant Pacific Octopus

The giant Pacific octopus is the largest octopus species, based on a scientific record of a 71-kilogram (157-pound) individual weighed live. Its arm can reach 4 meters in length [read more: https://t.co/wnE9aXkeRz] [📹brookesirah: https://t.co/GoA2u4OQ0t]pic.twitter.com/qQ33hvWRZv — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)