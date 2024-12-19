Goa Liberation Day is celebrated every year in India with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. Goa Liberation Day 2024 falls on Thursday, December 19. The day is very significant as it marks the end of over four centuries of Portuguese colonial rule in Goa and Daman, and Diu. The day not only celebrates the freedom of Goa, it also pays tribute to and honours the sacrifice made by valiant soldiers and freedom fighters who fought for the freedom of the state. On this day, in 1961, Goa was officially freed from the clutches of the Portuguese, making Goa an integral part of India. For the people of the state, this day represents determination, freedom, and the restoration of their culture. The day is marked with parades, fireworks, cultural events, programmes and ceremonies. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share Goa Liberation Day 2024 wishes, greetings, messages, images, wallpapers, quotes, and videos. Goa Liberation Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Commemorates the Liberation of the State From Portuguese Rule.

Goa Liberation Day Messages

#ThisDayInHistory #GoaLiberationDay The Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year and it marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 year long rule of the Portuguese. pic.twitter.com/jMQf5BgJo9 — Shirshendu Ghoshal 🚩 🇮🇳 (@ShirshenduG80) December 19, 2024

Goa Liberation Day Videos

Commemorating #GoaLiberationDay #LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 The gallant #IndianBraves and their service to the Nation during Liberation Of #Goa In a swift & clinical action, Indian troops liberated Goa from Portuguese colonial rule #OnThisDay 19 December in 1961🏵️ 📷@BritishPathe pic.twitter.com/6HTp8lRRly — LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 (@LestWeForgetIN) December 19, 2024

Goa Liberation Day Wishes

“let’s celebrate the courage and sacrifice of our freedom fighters.” Wishing each and every Goan Happy Goa Liberation Day.#GoaLiberationDay pic.twitter.com/UNJuo2Yb6Q — Alroy Fernandes (@iamalroy) December 19, 2024

Goa Liberation Day Greetings

Wishing Each one of you associated to Goa , Happy Goa liberation Day . pic.twitter.com/FpypvAO37v — Onkar Naik (@naik24) December 19, 2024

Goa Liberation Day Images

Wish very very warm Liberation Day to the nice people of Goa, Daman and Diu.#GoaLiberationDay pic.twitter.com/GXphhkH155 — Lakshmi Singh (@LakshmiSinghBJP) December 19, 2024

Goa Liberation Day Posts

#GoaLiberationDay 62 years ago this day, the Indian Defense Forces liberated Goa from centuries of Portuguese rule. pic.twitter.com/ReqTA7HAU7 — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) December 19, 2024

