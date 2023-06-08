Time literally does fly. It seems like yesterday when we were wishing each other a Happy New Year, and since then, half of the year 2023 is already over. Social media can’t keep calm over this, and shocked netizens have already started creating funny memes, messages and videos. Watch hilarious reactions of people realising that half of the year 2023 is over. #WeekendMasti Begins! Weekends Are Here and So Are the Memes! Share These Relatable Jokes and Memes To Define Your Weekend Mood.

First Half Over!

Shocked User Wrote:

Half Year Already Over!

Hopes For Second Half!

Welcome June!

Time Flies!

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)