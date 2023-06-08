Time literally does fly. It seems like yesterday when we were wishing each other a Happy New Year, and since then, half of the year 2023 is already over. Social media can’t keep calm over this, and shocked netizens have already started creating funny memes, messages and videos. Watch hilarious reactions of people realising that half of the year 2023 is over. #WeekendMasti Begins! Weekends Are Here and So Are the Memes! Share These Relatable Jokes and Memes To Define Your Weekend Mood.

First Half Over!

This year's first half is almost over and no goal for me yet 😑 Baba God Abeg 🙏🏿 — EL-KABIR OF GREATER LAGOS🌴 🌐 (@El_kabir01) June 8, 2023

Shocked User Wrote:

how tf is half the year already over — P (@prxbh1) May 31, 2023

Half Year Already Over!

When you realize that half of the year 2023 is already over! pic.twitter.com/xDyuHrNzVI — parody (@chadkoshur) June 6, 2023

Hopes For Second Half!

⠀ first half of the year hoping to be alive in the second ⠀ pic.twitter.com/71PyDMHJt6 — 𝓛acy (@odnolivb) June 7, 2023

Welcome June!

Half of the year is gone.. ..Welcome June 🌷💐 🩵 pic.twitter.com/XqBr9yETQC — ＥＴＵＤＥ j u n (@astral32images) June 1, 2023

Time Flies!

Bismillah, June. Time flies, so fast. Feels like I did nothing for the first half year of 2023. — qilah (@qilahrzli) May 31, 2023

