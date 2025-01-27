A strange and disturbing scene was captured on Google Maps in Los Angeles, California. Mysterious and disturbing signs, including the words ‘help’ and ‘traffico,’ were spotted written in large letters near an area with shipping containers and debris. These messages have sparked public speculation, with some speculating that the messages might be related to human trafficking, something worse, or it could even be a prank. The actual meaning behind the messages is still not clear at the moment, and there has been no official response from local authorities or law enforcement yet. View the posts below. Ghostly Figure of Girl Spotted in Google Maps Street View of Haunted Martha Chapel Cemetery Will Freak You Out! Know the Horror Stories and Legends of the Historical Cemetery in Texas (Watch Video).

‘Help’ and ‘Traffico’ Messages Spotted in Los Angeles

This was spotted on Google Maps in Los Angeles, California, with the words “Help” and “Traffico” written in the debris, surrounded by shipping containers. pic.twitter.com/gYO5JOs9CJ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 26, 2025

Disturbing Messages Spotted on Google Maps in Los Angeles

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: This disturbing message was spotted on Google Maps in Los Angeles, California, with the words “Help” and “Traffico” written in the debris, surrounded by shipping containers. It has been confirmed that the lot next to this location is a shipping yard which has… pic.twitter.com/swvBnSogXu — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2025

