International UNICEF Day is observed across the globe on December 11 every year. International UNICEF Day 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 11. The day marks the founding of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in 1946. The day highlights UNICEF’s commitment to protecting the rights of children all over the world and ensuring they have access to education, healthcare, and protection. UNICEF was established due to the aftermath of World War II. It was created in order to provide emergency relief, food, and healthcare access to children in war-torn Europe. Over the years, UNICEF began undertaking broader global challenges like malnutrition, child exploitation, poverty, and gender inequality. Till date, it continues to improve the lives of those most vulnerable. To observe the day and raise awareness, netizens took to social media to share International UNICEF Day 2024 messages, quotes, posts, motivational sayings, images, and wallpapers. International UNICEF Day 2024 Quotes: Share These Messages, HD Wallpapers, Images, Sayings and Greetings To Commemorate UNICEF’s Birthday.

Happy Birthday to UNICEF! 🎉 For 78 years, UNICEF has been a beacon of hope, protecting children’s rights, ensuring education, healthcare, and a brighter future for every child. Here’s to continuing the mission of #ForEveryChild. 🌍💙 #UNICEFBirthday#UNICEF pic.twitter.com/2i9TGlOiGr — Abarna 🦋✨ (@SweetuAbarna) December 11, 2024

UNICEF Foundation Day is observed on 11th December every year, 2024 being the 78th anniversary year of the United Nations Children Fund. UNICEF has been known to be the global organisation, always in the front protecting the rights of children worldwide. UNICEF - The United… pic.twitter.com/HR72d2BdpJ — राजस्थान रोजगार संघ (@AnshumanVishno1) December 11, 2024

UNICEF Foundation Day is celebrated on December 11th each year, marking the 78th anniversary of the organization dedicated to protecting children's rights globally — Tanuj Choudhary (@Choudary_tanuj) December 11, 2024

On this UNICEF day, let us make this day a memorable one by making ourselves involved in giving a better life to the children. pic.twitter.com/QOmzjlh0mc — Prasant Rai (@PrasantQUORA) December 11, 2024

Unicef day for change: let us pledge to do everything possible for children need on this day pic.twitter.com/XKaKbFUAtZ — Rajesh Yadav (@y75854548) December 11, 2024

