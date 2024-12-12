International Universal Health Coverage Day is observed on December 12 every year. It is observed in countries across the globe. International Universal Health Coverage Day 2024 falls on Thursday, December 12. The day reminds us that everyone should have access to good healthcare. It highlights the need for affordable, quality health services for all, no matter where they are. The COVID-19 pandemic showed us how important healthcare is, as many struggled to get treatment and stay safe during that time. Strong health systems can save lives during crises like this. When people have health coverage, they can get the treatment and care they need without worrying too much. To observe the day, netizens took to social media to share International Universal Health Coverage Day 2024 messages, quotes, posts, images, wallpapers, and sayings. Universal Health Coverage Day Date, History and Significance: Understanding the Impact and Importance of Accessible Healthcare.

International Universal Health Coverage Day Messages

12 December: Universal Health Coverage Day pic.twitter.com/Z1kyZ3LWNE — International Day (@HandokoIforte) December 11, 2024

International Universal Health Coverage Day Posts

International Universal Health Coverage Day Dec 12 advocates for the necessity of accessible, quality, and affordable health services to all individuals, Promote physical and mental health in achieving overall well-being and development of society. pic.twitter.com/JNwNauJ7sC — 🇮🇳 Subash Vaid 🇮🇳 (@scvaid23) December 11, 2024

International Universal Health Coverage Day Quotes

International Universal Health Coverage Day is celebrated annually on 12th December. The day is marked to promote thje importance of building robust, resilient, world-class healthcare systems globally.#UniversalHealthCoverageDay pic.twitter.com/pa5R1HKiEr — Chakravarthy V (@airchakravarthy) December 12, 2024

International Universal Health Coverage Day Sayings

The first International Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC Day) was celebrated on December 12, 2017. pic.twitter.com/kvmWHpXtDo — Sudha Manoj (@SudhaManoj9) December 12, 2024

International Universal Health Coverage Day Images

International Universal Health Coverage Day Wallpapers

On this International Universal Health Coverage Day, let us not forget the lessons COVID-19 pandemic taught us. We need to ensure health and well being of all on our planet! Our individual well-being depends on the collective well-being of all. No one is safe till everyone is! pic.twitter.com/4uAbc5NCxm — Sandeep Chachra (@sndeep) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)