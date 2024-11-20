Wait, what? Benny Blanco on Kai Cenat’s stream? Well, that’s a collab no one saw coming! The songwriter, who is dating Selena Gomez, made an unexpected appearance on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 live stream, and the internet cannot keep their calm. He arrived with Hello Kitty bags for an overnight stay. The viral videos of the ‘wild collab’ impressed followers alike. While a few on the internet were excited about the surprise, others humorously critiqued Blanco’s choice to participate. ‘I Don’t Shower Everyday’: Video of Benny Blanco’s Candid Confession on Self-Care Goes Viral.

Benny Blanco on Kai Cenat’s ‘Mafiathon 2’ Stream

Benny Blanco made a surprise appearance on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 stream! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/c3yF3S0CEw — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) November 20, 2024

Surprise Guest at Kai Cenat's Stream

Benny Blanco just made a surprise appearance on Kai Cenat’s stream 🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/jLwQrutVCY — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 20, 2024

Fans Call It a 'Wild Collab'

Benny Blanco pulling up on Kai Cenat’s stream? That’s a wild collab!🔥😭 — Naveen DHFM (@neevan369) November 20, 2024

Viral Reactions to the Video

WTF.... Benny Blanco says he tried to bring Selena Gomez on Kai Cenat's stream and gifted him an original wand from Wizards of Waverly Place! 😭 pic.twitter.com/cICXgYLN0E — BLOODLINE SAGA 🩸 (@Rockstar82vansh) November 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)