Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 to all the fasting women and their happy and fearless husbands. Karwa Chauth, one of the most popular Hindu festivals in India sees married and some unmarried Hindu women observe a day-long fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. And this is also why this beautiful festival never fails to trend online every year especially in the memes department. Happy Indian husbands seem to be cynosure of all attention on this day, not just in their personal lives but also on the social media. Check out the Karwa Chauth funny memes that will leave you ROFLing! Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Today Live Updates on 13th October: Couples Ready To Welcome Chand in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Other Cities.

Kuch Nahi Ho Sakta Apun Ko

Indian women fasting on Karwa Chauth for their husband Meanwhile Husband: pic.twitter.com/kDgecADMN2 — Sahil Patni (@vibewithsahil) October 13, 2022

Successfully

indian husband when their wives complete karwa chauth fast Successfully. pic.twitter.com/CkXYdMX0kA — Nimitt (@sarcasticnimitt) October 13, 2022

See The Contrast in Halat

Fearless

Ab Main Kya Hi Bolun

