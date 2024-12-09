Love going to concerts but hate the hassles that come with them? Depending on the concert venue, access to a washroom may or may not be easy. To solve this issue, Liquid Death and Depend have united to launch ‘Pit Diapers’ for concertgoers. The canned water company and the company that specialises in incontinence solutions introduce adult diapers that can be worn for concerts. This groundbreaking innovation allows concertgoers to skip the chaos of concert bathrooms, avoid long queues, and never miss any of their favourite bands’ performances. Watch the viral videos and posts below. Friends Adult Diapers Launches India's First Extra-thin Absorbent Disposable Underpant - UltraThinz.

Pit Diapers

Introducing the Pit Diaper, the first mosh pit diaper, from #LiquidDeath x @Depend. Order yours today. Hurry! Supplies are extremely limited: https://t.co/803tKCLfxQ pic.twitter.com/ArP9IE38US — Liquid Death (@LiquidDeath) December 5, 2024

Liquid Death and Depend Launch ‘Pit Diapers’ for Concertgoers

Liquid Death introduces the 'Pit Diaper,' a groundbreaking innovation allowing rock fans to skip the concert bathroom chaos, and not miss any moment of their favorite band's performance. 🤘 @LiquidDeath pic.twitter.com/359WwPDK4L — Matthieu Lamoureux Etienne (@LLLLITL) December 6, 2024

Adult Diapers for Music Lovers

Depends and Liquid Death teamed up to make a Mosh Pit Diaper It sold out in less than 24 hours pic.twitter.com/JJr2DBWZVf — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 8, 2024

