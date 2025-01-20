Microsoft recently renamed its long-running title for its office suite and adopted a new name integrated with its AI companion, Copilot. The tech giant renamed 'Microsoft 365 Office' to 'Microsoft 365 Copilot', attracting netizens' reactions. The netizens who did not like the change shared their disagreement via X posts. One said that the change of the name was "stupid". Another posted, "Microsoft renamed "365 Office" to "365 Copilot", shoves Copilot crap into Win11 by force and lies about AI generated code on Github..." A user replied that Microsoft Office 365 family users were forced to opt-out or they would hike the price. Another user said, "the new name isn't great." Meta Video Editing App ‘Edits’ Announced Amid TikTok Ban in US and CapCut Removal, Launch Set for Next Month After Testing.

