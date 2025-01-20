Microsoft recently renamed its long-running title for its office suite and adopted a new name integrated with its AI companion, Copilot. The tech giant renamed 'Microsoft 365 Office' to 'Microsoft 365 Copilot', attracting netizens' reactions. The netizens who did not like the change shared their disagreement via X posts. One said that the change of the name was "stupid". Another posted, "Microsoft renamed "365 Office" to "365 Copilot", shoves Copilot crap into Win11 by force and lies about AI generated code on Github..." A user replied that Microsoft Office 365 family users were forced to opt-out or they would hike the price. Another user said, "the new name isn't great." Meta Video Editing App ‘Edits’ Announced Amid TikTok Ban in US and CapCut Removal, Launch Set for Next Month After Testing.

Microsoft Renamed Office to Everyone’s PCs: X User

Microsoft just renamed Office on everyone's PCs, and the new name isn't great. What's your take on this? pic.twitter.com/FZYwVclyCh — Best Deals (@tanaymehrotra1) January 19, 2025

Microsoft Changed ‘365 Office’ to ‘365 Copilot’, Really Feeling Deperate

Microsoft renamed "365 Office" to "365 Copilot", shoves Copilot crap into Win11 by force and lies about AI generated code on Github... Really feeling desperate and like panic. Investment into AI hype has obviously been so high that it really must succeed no matter what. — Tonči Jukić (@toncijukic) January 20, 2025

‘Microsoft Is So Stupid’, Said X User

"Formerly Office." This name change roulette on Microsoft is so stupid. pic.twitter.com/vDSlCk5aqt — Pena Sarajärvi (@penasarajarvi) January 20, 2025

Microsoft Office Renamed, Perplexing All Users

Microsoft's new 'Microsoft 365' rebranding has us all perplexed. Again. https://t.co/JUmSKv3nE4 — Bill Bailey (@bbnetman) January 19, 2025

Microsoft Office Rebranding Is Ridiculous, As per X User

I'll be honest Microsoft rebranding office 365 as Microsoft 365 copilot is a bit ridiculous — Shawn murray (@usguyver) January 20, 2025

