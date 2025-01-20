San Francisco, January 20: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Inc. has announced a new video editing app amid the removal of BytDance-owned TikTok from the Apple App Store. The Instagram and Facebook parent introduced "Edits," which is aimed at assisting users in creating videos using their smartphones. However, this was an announcement, with Meta Edits set to launch later this year.

The new Meta Edits application will be launched as an alternative to CapCut, which helps users edit and create short and long videos for multiple platforms. CapCut was another Chinese app banned as the new rule by the Biden Administration came into effect on January 19, 2025 (Sunday). Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, announced the new app 'Edits' on Threads, saying it would help passionate video makers create content on their phones. X Video Tab: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches Dedicated Option for Posting Viral Videos As TikTok Begins Restoration of Its Services in US.

Meta's Instagram Announced Edits Video Editing App, Launching Next Month

Mosseri also said, "There's a lot going on right now, but no matter what happens, it's our job to provide the best possible tools for creators." He further explained that Meta Edits would be more than a video editing app, as it would come with a full suite of creative tools. He also said that using this tool, creators could share drafts and videos on Instagram with friends and other creators.

Recently, Threads' rival platform, X, Owned by Elon Musk, also announced a new feature called X Video Tabs for users to post their viral videos on the platform. The Chinese app REDnote, aka Xiaohongshu, also gained much popularity recently ahead of the TikTok ban in the US. However, President-elect Donald Trump said that he would restore ByteDance's short-form video platform in the United States soon. TikTok Allowed in US, X Not Allowed in China: Elon Musk Says ‘Something Needs To Change’.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri encouraged users to pre-order the application on the iOS App Store and said that it would also be introduced on the Android platform soon. He emphasised that 'Edits' would not be available for download until next month. In the meantime, the app would undergo revisions and inputs from various creators and improve the overall experience of the application in development.

