The mysterious phenomenon of monoliths appearing in remote locations began a few years ago and shows no signs of stopping. These mysterious structures have been spotted in many parts of the world. The latest sighting of a mirrored monolith is near the Howling Cow Cafe in northern Colorado. A viral picture shows the shiny monolith placed in an isolated area. This is not the first time a monolith has appeared in a remote place. Previously, similar monoliths have suddenly appeared and vanished from places like New Mexico, Utah, California, and others. The purpose and origin of these monoliths remain unexplained to date. Their remote locations make it difficult to understand how they were installed or how long they existed before they were discovered. The monoliths also prompt the question, 'are aliens real?' Aliens Behind Mysterious Monolith Erected Near Las Vegas? Not Likely.

Monolith Spotted in Northern Colorado

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howling Cow Cafe (@howlingcowcafe)

