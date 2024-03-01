Netizens capture the first rain of March in Mumbai as moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in areas including Thane, Majiwada, Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, and Malad. Residents share visuals as the city braces for the first substantial rainfall of March 1. Locals document the showers across Mumbai, with moderate to heavy rain forecasted. As umbrellas open up and streets glisten, social media platforms flood with images and videos capturing the rainy scenes. Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos Today: Mumbaikars Rejoice as Monsoon 2023 Season's First Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of City, Downpour Likely to Continue.

Mumbai Rains

March 1st... Drizzling in several areas of Mumbai Thane.. Free Deep Cleaning🤔 — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) March 1, 2024

Next 20-30 mins ⛈️ Moderate to heavy rain possible in areas of Thane, Majiwada, Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad. Already raining heavily in Thane. Comment if it is raining in your area.#MumbaiRains https://t.co/3VgynC0R0M pic.twitter.com/5r1DlWc4ew — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) March 1, 2024

March Showers

Just had some drizzle in Thane now! March mein baarish 😲 pic.twitter.com/HnlsuuHDMp — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) March 1, 2024

Residents Share Rainy-day Snaps

Skies at 6:40 AM, Western line. Light rain/drizzle is possible anywhere between Borivali, Andheri, Bandra for the next 1-2 hours. #MumbaiRains https://t.co/TPEOGmrz0P pic.twitter.com/gj3C9YCM7K — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) March 1, 2024

