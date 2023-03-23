The thrilling music of RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ first inspired dancing among listeners around the globe, and later went on to receive an Oscar recently, creating history. The social media is flooded with clips of fans dancing to the track. Additionally, a now-viral video of a puppet grooving to the song surfaced online, and it merits your focus. Industrialist Anand Mahindra posted the video, wherein a puppeteer is seen making her puppet move in the nearly two-minute clip. It is being said that the video is edited, however the movements of the puppet matches with that of the original song perfectly. RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Becomes the First Ever Asian Track To Win a Golden Globe!

Puppet Shakes a Leg on Naatu Naatu:

Ok. One last tweet, I promise, about #NaatuNaatu But couldn’t resist this one. Real evidence of it being a global phenomenon since it now has the whole world on its ‘strings’ 😊 pic.twitter.com/ex1bmf4Boh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2023

