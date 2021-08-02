Life is all about maintaining the right balance. So, if there was a Girlfriend’s Day on August 1, be prepared to celebrate National Ex-Girlfriend Day on August 2. In Thanos’ words, "Perfectly balanced, as all things should be." Yes, go ahead, roll your eyes over our choice of inspirational figure – Thanos. The purple head makes sense at times. But coming back to the National Ex-Girlfriend Day 2021 celebration, Twitterati are having a field day posting funny memes about it. Many netizens are in disbelief that such a day actually exists. Nevertheless, Happy National Ex-Girlfriend Day greetings, messages, wishes and images are being posted by people online.

Such Positivity in Life is Needed!

happy national ex girlfriends day to me! it’s my turn to shine. — thara (@inrhtvhb) August 1, 2021

Honest Confession and Concern

it's national ex girlfriend's day, i'm no one's ex, y'all stay safe tho — sophia (@manethyst) August 2, 2021

Someone's Getting Greetings of The Day

sheeesshhhh my ex really wish me for NATIONAL EX GIRLFRIEND DAY 😭 — nana mingderella 🍼 | kinda ia (@minkyybbg) August 2, 2021

Aap Chronology Samajhiye

July 30: Happy International Friendship Day August 1: Happy National Girlfriend Day August 2: National Ex Girlfriend Day — 𝓫𝓮𝓬𝓬𝓪 (@imricelmondido) August 1, 2021

All You Exes Out There

Happy national girlfriends’ day to all my exes, all of y’all beautiful — tribalchief$tewz (@poppycockchewy) August 1, 2021

But Why

can’t celebrate national girlfriend day, let alone national ex girlfriend day😭 — ☄️⚡️ (@harunbetrippin) August 2, 2021

Such Excitement

Pov: my ex posted my ugly selfie n the caption was "i've never been in love for this long so shout out to my lovely ex gf forever happy national ex girlfriend day, b!" pic.twitter.com/vYxHhlKLkq — udh full vaksin (@nadulsettt) August 2, 2021

This Meme Never Gets Old

I see it’s “national girlfriend day” first off, what?!! Stop it. Second off, when is national ex-girlfriend day? #NationalGirlfriendDay pic.twitter.com/HLvO4QHy36 — PatrickChappell (@PatrickChappell) August 2, 2021

Hahahaha

Good morning, its happy national ex girlfriend’s day pic.twitter.com/W4tYtM1XRA — Not Farra (@starlightfa_) August 2, 2021

Why, Why, But Why

i heard that today is national ex girlfriend day, so... why aren't my exes greeting me JUST KIDDING! pic.twitter.com/7jyA3z0OBh — amanina 🇵🇸 (@aamaninadayana) August 2, 2021

