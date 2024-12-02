National Pollution Prevention Day, also called National Pollution Control Day, is celebrated in India every year on December 2. National Pollution Prevention Day falls on Monday, December 2. The day aims to raise awareness about the ill effects of pollution and the need to reduce pollution and protect the environment through sustainable and safe practices. In addition, it also remembers and honours the Bhopal Gas tragedy that took place on the nights of December 2 and 3. The day pays tribute to all those who tragically lost their lives on this night in 1984. To observe the day and raise awareness about a clean and safe environment, netizens took to social media to share National Pollution Prevention Day 2024 quotes, messages, wishes, and slogans, as well as National Pollution Control Day wallpapers, greetings, tributes, and HD images. National Pollution Prevention Day 2024 Date in India: Know Significance of the Day That Remembers the Victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

National Pollution Prevention Day Messages

National Pollution Control Day Images

National Pollution Prevention Day Informative Posts

National Pollution Control Day Quotes

National Pollution Prevention Day Slogans

National Pollution Control Day Wallpapers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)