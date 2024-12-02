National Pollution Prevention Day, also called National Pollution Control Day, is celebrated in India every year on December 2. National Pollution Prevention Day falls on Monday, December 2. The day aims to raise awareness about the ill effects of pollution and the need to reduce pollution and protect the environment through sustainable and safe practices. In addition, it also remembers and honours the Bhopal Gas tragedy that took place on the nights of December 2 and 3. The day pays tribute to all those who tragically lost their lives on this night in 1984. To observe the day and raise awareness about a clean and safe environment, netizens took to social media to share National Pollution Prevention Day 2024 quotes, messages, wishes, and slogans, as well as National Pollution Control Day wallpapers, greetings, tributes, and HD images. National Pollution Prevention Day 2024 Date in India: Know Significance of the Day That Remembers the Victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

National Pollution Prevention Day Messages

On "National Pollution Control Day", Let us further our resolve to adopt eco-friendly practices, plant more trees & reduce plastic use to ensure a sustainable and healthy future for upcoming generations.#NationalPollutionControlDay pic.twitter.com/EZTe9WHjrA — Venkaiah Naidu Gajula (@VenkaiahNaiduG) December 2, 2024

National Pollution Control Day Images

On National Pollution Control Day, let’s pledge to take every possible step to keep our environment clean, safe, and healthy. Reducing pollution and understanding our responsibility towards nature should be our top priority. #NationalPollutionControlDay #EnvironmentProtection… pic.twitter.com/WxtqVOIQwt — Deepak Khatri (@Deepakkhatri812) December 2, 2024

National Pollution Prevention Day Informative Posts

National Pollution Control Day Quotes

For our sake and our comming generations, let us take a pledge today on National pollution control day that we will make every possible effort to stop pollution. pic.twitter.com/5fYbVcSr2G — Rajesh Yadav (@y75854548) December 2, 2024

National Pollution Prevention Day Slogans

National Pollution Control Day Wallpapers

"On this National Pollution Control Day, let's pledge to go green and protect our planet for a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference!"#NationalPollutionControlDay #VinodNambardar pic.twitter.com/ozGLSKIlFq — Vinod Nambardar (@vinodnambardar) December 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)