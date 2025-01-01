The New Year 2025 is here, and people around the world are filled with excitement to start a new chapter in their lives. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has joined the New Year's Day 2025 celebrations with his incredible creativity. At Puri Beach, he created an impressive sand sculpture that is 100 feet long and 45 feet wide. The sculpture displays the words, ‘2025, Happy New Year, and Go Green,’ sending a powerful message for global environmental action. In addition to this, Sudarsan created a stunning and intricate artwork of Lord Jagannath. The sand art features beautiful floral detailing along with the message ‘Jai Jagannath 2025.’ Watch the videos below. New Year’s Day 2025 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Rings In the New Year With Bright and Shiny Animation (View Pic).

Happy New Year 2025 Sand Art

#HappyNewYears2025 : Let's work together for green environment and clean energy .My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha .#GoGreenYear2025 #NewYear2025 pic.twitter.com/M183AYqIeH — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 31, 2024

New Year's Day 2025 Sand Art

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)