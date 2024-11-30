A hair-raising road mishap left viewers stunned as a scooter rider survived what could have been a fatal accident, all caught in a brief 10-second clip. The video shows the rider losing stability after encountering a sudden ramp-like structure near a road divider. Defying all odds, the individual ended up landing on the hood of a moving truck. The driver’s quick reflexes in slamming the brakes prevented a tragedy, leaving onlookers both relieved and amazed. Netizens flooded the comment section, expressing disbelief and relief. One user humorously remarked, " This is not the shooting of Rohit Shetty's film!" Telangana Road Accident: School Bus Overturns After Collision With Tractor in Nagarkurnool, 5 Students Injured (Watch Videos).

Scooter Rider Lands on Moving Truck's Hood

This is not the shooting of Rohit Shetty's film!#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/Y6nn01pg2k — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 29, 2024

