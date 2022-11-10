According to a new study published Wednesday, in an archaeological dig in Israel, an engraved bronze age comb from the ancient kingdom of Judah was found recently that shows the timeless fret over hygiene. The oldest sentence written in the earliest known alphabet has been found carved in the ivory comb, which warned about head lice. Reportedly, the comb is estimated to be 3,700 years old. Microscopic proof of lice was even discovered in what remains of the comb’s bristles. 'Mahabharata' Era Relics Found in UP by Archaeological Survey of India.

Oldest Sentence in History Written On Ivory Comb!

The bronze age #Canaanite believed to be the oldest known sentence written in the earliest #alphabet, the inscription on the luxury item reads: “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.” Some things never change 😉#History #Archaeology #writing pic.twitter.com/f1GlPDQghA — Jon Hawke (@HawkeJon) November 9, 2022

