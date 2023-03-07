Amul is known for its quirky campaign ideas that it uses to engage the public on any important occasion. This time again, the dairy brand didn't leave any stones unturned to come up with a campaign on Deepika Padukone for being selected as the first slate of presenter at the Oscars ceremony for 2023. To recognise her achievement, dairy brand Amul decided to honour her through a quirky creative. Speaking about the presenters, apart from Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Emily Blunt will be there. Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone in First Slate of Presenters for 95th Academy Awards - See Full List.

Check The Post Here:

#Amul Topical: Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards! pic.twitter.com/wAXN8gDKvo — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 7, 2023

